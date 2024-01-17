U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.18

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 123549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $800.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,726,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,852,000 after acquiring an additional 332,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,957,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.