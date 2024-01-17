UBS Group Upgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to “Buy”

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VC

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.48. Visteon has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.