Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.52% of Ulta Beauty worth $101,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.26. 71,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,562. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

