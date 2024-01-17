Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.7% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $476.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.17. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

