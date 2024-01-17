Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $476.01 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

