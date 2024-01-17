Uniswap Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $104.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.79 or 0.00015983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00162822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009408 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.71745494 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 915 active market(s) with $106,590,581.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

