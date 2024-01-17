United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,538,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 71,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United Airlines by 14.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in United Airlines by 13.0% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $18,062,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.