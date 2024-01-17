United Community Banks’ (UCBI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

United Community Banks Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

