United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

