UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $519.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

