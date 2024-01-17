Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,023 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

