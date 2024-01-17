Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UEC shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

UEC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,045. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

