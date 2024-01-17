Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.27. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 1,332,523 shares traded.

Uranium Participation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$768.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.11.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

