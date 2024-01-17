USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 280.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 362.1%.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 163.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

USAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after buying an additional 415,956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 279,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

