VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.32. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 138,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

