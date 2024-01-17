VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.32. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
