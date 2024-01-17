Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 340,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,561. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

