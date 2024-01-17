Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

