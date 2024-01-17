VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 399,973 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670,102 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,338,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 69,759 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. 6,518,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,318,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

