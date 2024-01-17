VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $284.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $246.04 and a 12-month high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

