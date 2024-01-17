VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.44% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,521,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,379,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 264,269 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 446,351 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

