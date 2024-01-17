Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PEO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,924. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.78%. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

