Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $195,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYE stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $70.46. 85,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The company has a market cap of $504.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $82.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

