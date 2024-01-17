Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $261,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $2,328,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $197.22. 306,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.89.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

