Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.26. The company had a trading volume of 324,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,031. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.21 and its 200 day moving average is $280.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

