Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.87. 2,657,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

