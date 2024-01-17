Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 1,369 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

F traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 8,860,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,506,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

