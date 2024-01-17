Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,773,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,324,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,032 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,482. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $83.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3286 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

