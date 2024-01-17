Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,046 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $83,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

