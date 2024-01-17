Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.91. 61,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,631. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $219.90.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

