Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

VMBS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. 108,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,647. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

