Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Oikos Holdings LLC

Oikos Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oikos Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.