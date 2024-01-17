Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,074 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $32,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

