Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lifted by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

