Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.73. The stock had a trading volume of 66,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,574. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.18.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

