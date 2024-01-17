Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $232.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.48. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

