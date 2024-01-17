Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,394 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

