Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 731,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,126. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

