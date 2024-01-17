Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Cut by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 576,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,555. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.