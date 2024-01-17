Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.71. 1,133,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

