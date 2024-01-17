Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.16.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

