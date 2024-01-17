Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2,025.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,034 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

