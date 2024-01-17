Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.