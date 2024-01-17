Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.55. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 480,800 shares traded.
Vaxart Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 99.74% and a negative net margin of 2,141.68%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.
