Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.55. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 480,800 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 99.74% and a negative net margin of 2,141.68%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Vaxart by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

