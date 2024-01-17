VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.61 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

About VBI Vaccines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 38.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

