Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.87 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-1.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

VECO opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

