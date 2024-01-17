Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. 225,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,935.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

