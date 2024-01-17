Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.58 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $54.83 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

