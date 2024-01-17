Vericel Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%.
Shares of Vericel stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 1.64. Vericel has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.
In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Vericel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vericel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vericel by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
