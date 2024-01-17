Vericel Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCEL

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 1.64. Vericel has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Vericel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vericel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vericel by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.