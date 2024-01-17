Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $437.11. The stock had a trading volume of 265,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.91 and its 200-day moving average is $364.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $439.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.