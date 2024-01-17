Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.02. 203,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,629. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.91 and a 200 day moving average of $364.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $439.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

